FAIRBURY - Gary Jasper, 68 of Fairbury, passed away at 3:12 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with his wife by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Fairbury VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairbury VFW Auxiliary, Fairbury VFW or the Sons of American Legion, Chatsworth. Always thank a vet!

Gary was born June 22, 1952 in LaSalle, IL, a son to Donald and Lois Kroll Jasper. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one grandson and his father-in-law. He married L. Susan Gregory Dunn on July 26, 1986 in Fairbury. She survives.

Other survivors include his children, Steven (Lisa) Jasper of Champaign, Heidi Jasper of DeKalb, J (Rosie) Headley of Fairbury; stepsons, Eric (Holly) Dunn and Brian (Katie) Dunn all of Fairbury; a blended family of eleven grandchildren with one on the way and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Dawn Pantenburg of Ottawa; a niece, Jodi Pantenburg and two great-nephews; and several step-nieces and nephews. His mother-in-law, Dorothy (Timothy Tipler) Gregory of Bloomington also survives.

He was a 1971 graduate of LaSalle Peru High School. His favorite sports teams were the Chicago Bears, White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. He was proud to be a part of the FALS team. He was currently President of the Fairbury VFW Post 9789 Auxiliary. He also belonged to the Sons of the American Legion of Chatsworth and Arrowhead Lodge.

Gary and his wife ran DA BAR in Bloomington for many years until retiring in 2011.

He loved his family and friends and will be missed. He was an all-around great guy.

