NORMAL - On Sunday June 14, 2020, Eric Jaremczuk, loving husband, father and grandfather (Poppie), passed away in his home in Normal, Illinois at the age of 46.

Eric was born in Hobart, Indiana on July 31st, 1973 to John Jaremczuk and Linda Geresy Shidler. On February 13, 1998, he married Candice Schlosser. They raised Candice's daughter Emily, 4 dogs and many cats together.

Eric was employed as Director of Stamping for Rivian and before moving to Illinois in 2019, he spent over 20 years with Martinrea Heavy Stamping in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Eric served in several roles from Tool and Die Journeyman to Senior Tooling Engineer.

Eric was an award winning tattoo artist. His tattoo career started at 18 as a hobby until 1998 when he opened the first tattoo studio in Frankfort, Kentucky. Eric owned and worked at Liquid Graphics Tattoos for 13 years. His passion for tattooing and creating art was a driving force throughout his life.

Eric loved to golf. He took up many hobbies over his lifetime and enjoyed fishing, painting, and skateboarding. He was an excellent grill master and cook and loved to be in the kitchen. Eric was known as fun loving, funny, kind and compassionate.

Eric was preceded in death by his step mother Brenda Jaremczuk, his grandfather and grandmother Michael and Anna Jaremczuk, his 2 chow chows Cody and Chloe, and 3 cats Penelope, Bubby, and Mini. He is survived by his wife Candice Jaremczuk, his daughter Emily Garrett (Travis), grandsons Eli Weston and Reeve Earl, godson Aidan Lawe, his father John Jaremczuk, mother Linda Shidler, sisters Julie Jaremczuk, Amy Miller, and Mary Ziegler, step-sister Melissha Ellison, many nieces and nephews, 2 huskies Malice and Copper, and 4 cats Lucy, Nacho, Pickles, and Ladybug.

No services were held. Final arrangements were provided by Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington, Illinois.