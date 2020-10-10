BLOOMINGTON - Mary Ann Grimm, 85, of Bloomington, formerly of Algona, Iowa, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living in Bloomington.

A public visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A family memorial service will follow visitation at the memorial home with Deacon Michael Pool officiating.

A Rosary Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Algona, Iowa.

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, capacity, services, and receptions are limited. All social distancing guidelines will be observed at both locations for services.

Memorial contributions may be left to the donor's choice.

Mary Ann was born on May 19, 1935, a daughter to Alphons and Adeline (Moes) Berte. She married Delano Grimm on October 1, 1960 in St. Joseph, Iowa, he survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Joan (Brian) Solem, Cindy Grimm, Jane (Eric) Rupprecht, and Dana (J.B.) Priest; grandchildren, Jackson and Julia Solem, Jacqueline and Joseph Rupprecht, Maximus and Mary Priest; her siblings, Irene (Peter C.) Reding, Theresa (Harold) Becker, and Vernon (Betty) Berte; sister-in-law, Alona Berte. And the entire Berte and Grimm families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Howard Berte and James Berte.

Mary Ann was a great cook and loved to have coffee with her friends and family. She loved to entertain, play cards, and her favorite sport was shopping. She loved "her girls" and grandchildren. Mary Ann's Catholic faith was very important to her.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bickford that provided such kind and compassionate care for Mary Ann.

Online condolences and memories of Mary Ann may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.