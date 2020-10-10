BLOOMINGTON - Alice M. Rodgers, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeff Stirniman and Monsignor Doug Hennessy officiating. Social distancing practice is recommended. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to OSF St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation.

Alice was born on August 5, 1922 in Minonk, a daughter to Martin and Veronica (Vogel) Kelly. She married Harold "Smokie" Rodgers, he preceded her in death.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and later a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Alice was born and raised in the Minonk area. She began a career in education with her focus on becoming a nurse. After graduating from Indiana University, she went on to obtain her Master's degree from Catholic University. Alice taught at Bradley University before graduating from St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She later worked for several local physicians.

She enjoyed hosting family holidays and gatherings, always opening her home for family and friends.

Online memories and condolences of Alice may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.