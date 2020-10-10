Helen was such a special, precious, loved Aunt, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Friend ...! She will be greatly missed but we will be reunited in heaven one day because of faith in Christ alone. Remembering many wonderful memories and praying for her beloved family. She made everyone around her feel like the most important person she could be interacting with. Praise God for her legacy!!

Irene Irene Fuller October 10, 2020