BLOOMINGTON - Zachary William Straight, age 35, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

A memorial service was held for him by his family on September 12, 2020, at Funks Grove Church with Gary York officiating and Matt Ludwig leading in hymns and song. Interment followed at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL.

Zach was born on November 11, 1984, in Bloomington, IL. He lived in Newark, OH and Coppell, TX through his elementary and high school years and graduated from Normal Community High School. While in Coppell, he was a snare drummer and member of Coppell High School's marching band which won the 1999 Texas State Marching Band competition. He was a talented musician, incredibly gifted at piano and capable of picking up and playing many instruments with ease. He enjoyed a wide and eclectic taste in music which influenced the works he created and recorded between 2012-2018.

Zach enjoyed playing many sports, particularly basketball and baseball. One of his family's favorite memories was when he hit an inside the park home run with a bunt. He frequently enjoyed a pickup game of basketball whether it was with college friends or his cousins after Thanksgiving dinner.

Zach studied English at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale and later at the University of Iowa. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed reading and writing short stories. He liked to write letters to his family and it was a treat to get his musings on life while at school. It was during this time that he became skilled as a chef working in many restaurants in Iowa City, IA, and later in Bloomington-Normal. He enjoyed putting food together in creative ways and exploring new cuisines and cooking methods. At the root of Zach's character was his integrity and wanting to help those in need. He often did this by trying to find ways in which the restaurant or business where he worked could donate or give away their food. This led him to volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank and at Eastview Christian Church's food pantry.

In September of 2018, Zach experienced a massive brain aneurysm and subsequent strokes. He learned to walk, speak and use his right side again during many months of therapy and rehabilitation.

Zach was an incredibly generous soul with a quick wit and quiet manner. At the same time, he could be goofy and could always make you laugh.

Zach is survived by parents, Stephen and Ellen Straight, Bloomington, IL; a brother, Andrew (Elanor) Straight of Westcliffe, CO; a sister, Natalie (Luke) Rodriguez of Bonner Springs, KS; nieces, Aurora, Iris, and Laurelin Straight; nephew, Milo Straight; grandparents Arlo and Judy Straight, Highland Park, IL, and Oliver Bidner, Bellflower, IL. He will be remembered by his aunts Loretta (Terry) Strange, Martha (Danny) Moore, Ardith (David) Shea, uncle Derek (Tammy) Straight along with many cousins and long-time friends. Zach was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Jo Bidner, of Bellflower.

In Zach's memory, please remember: Always choose to be kind. Keep your eyes and mind focused on the positive in a world full of uncertainty. Remember the people in your life by staying connected in meaningful ways and let them know you love them. Zach fought the good fight, he finished the race and he kept the faith. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but we look forward to the day when we will see him again in heaven.

Donations can be made online in Zach's memory to the Midwest Food Bank (IL), Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL or the Epilepsy Foundation.