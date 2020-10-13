DANVERS - Louise Joann Gehrs Stahly peacefully passed her life's final milepost on October 9, 2020 at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Born to Homer and Johanna Gehrs of Danvers, Illinois on May 10, 1931, Louise will be fondly remembered for her zest for life, often expressed through her love of airplanes, boats, cars, fashion, and friendship.

A private family service will Thursday October 15, 2020 at North Mennonite Church of Danvers. Burial will be at North Mennonite Cemetery, Danvers. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.

Louise's beautiful smile lives on through her son, Terry Reid Stahly of Bloomington, IL, and her daughter, Vicki Ann Stahly Baur, of Denver, Colorado. Louise's husband, Norval R. Stahly, preceded her in death.

Growing up on a working farm with loving, salt-of-the-earth parents, Louise lived a simple and happy rural childhood. She attended and graduated from local schools, developing skills that would serve her well throughout life, including cooking, gardening, sewing, and driving a tractor.

When Louise met her husband, Norval, her life took off in many exciting new directions. In 1950, they set out on their first adventure together, heading to Florida for their wedding and a beautiful honeymoon. That began the couple's love affair with what would become their winter home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Establishing an internationally recognized marina there, leading a line of sleek power boats on many Poker Run trips, and participating in offshore racing, the Florida lifestyle proved a perfect fit for the couple's favorite pastimes.

Louise and Norval dovetailed their talents and passions, working together to raise a family, grow several businesses, and travel the world. Encouraged by Norval, already an experienced pilot, Louise earned her private pilot's license in a time when few women were comfortable in the cockpit. She took great pleasure in flying to fun destinations near and far with her family and friends. While she often took a backup role in the couple's endeavors, Louise was an adventurous participant, piloting her plane in powder puff derbies and attending Ferrari events where she was always enthusiastically welcomed.

Her husband's passion for cars and boats propelled the couple toward businesses that would take them on exciting trips around the world with decades of interesting tales to tell. Known for their collection of sleek red automobiles, exotic racing boats, and several airplanes, Louise and Norval were widely recognized as a couple that enjoyed everything life brought to them. Friends and business associates continued to greet Louise with great respect and a big smile! At the 2014 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, she climbed aboard familiar racing boats and shook hands with friends of the boating industry.

Often changing plans at a moment's notice, it was not unusual to hear about the couple's wonderful experiences in fascinating places. From Monaco to Bali, London to Paris, around the Florida Keys and the Caribbean, Louise embraced her lifestyle with a sunny disposition. She never forgot to take her optimistic view and enthusiasm for life along for every adventure.

Active in many social circles from Illinois and Florida, Louise had activities and friendships that connected her to locations around the world. A long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi women's sorority focused on philanthropy, she was also an active member of Zonta International, a foundation providing global support to women and girls in the form of education, health care, and economic opportunities.

Always the fashion plate, Louise's style gave her a signature look she carried throughout her life. Louise acknowledged that there was nothing she felt she had either missed out on or left undone in a life well lived. Louise will be remembered by those who met her as always being warm, humble and kind with a zest for life and an infectious smile.

