BLOOMINGTON - Douglas Eugene Whitwood, age 51, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at 2:10 PM, at OSF Hospital in Bloomington, surrounded by his family.

Doug was born on November 17, 1968, in Bloomington to Clifford and Carolyn Whitwood. After the death of his father at a very young age, his mother married Jim Hepperly, and together they raised Doug and loved him unconditionally. Doug graduated from University High School, Normal, and Wyoming Tech in Laramie, WY.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Whitwood. His maternal grandparents, Charles and Scytha Mullen, paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Whitwood, Ernest and Grace Hepperly, and by his best friend John Belt. Survived by his parents, Jim and Carolyn Hepperly, his brothers Greg (Cathy) Whitwood, David (Donna) Whitwood, and sister Cindy (Jim) O'Malley. Along with many nieces and nephews that he was proud of, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Doug enjoyed everything outdoors, but his biggest joy was being on the water and fishing. He was a lover of all animals. Doug had an old soul and loved to play guitar and listen to Johnny Cash and Elvis. Doug loved all sports especially the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Athletic in his younger years, he was recognized for hitting a "Hole in One" at Hazy Hills Golf Course. Doug was soft-hearted, generous to a fault, witty, quiet, and loved his family. Doug will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The scattering of Doug's ashes will be at a later date. Donations if desired can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.