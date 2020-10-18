BLOOMINGTON - Sandra Ellen Lawyer, 77 of Bloomington passed away at her residence Tuesday October 13, 2020.



She was born October 5, 1943 to Oscar and Anna (Robertson) Smith in Watseka, IL.



Sandra is survived by her ex-husband Bud Lawyer, grandsons Steven Lawyer and Travis Kessinger; brother Bob Smith, sister Barb Barton; step-grandchildren Amber McWhorter, Kyle Kessinger, and Brandon Kessinger.



She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Julie Lawyer, and Brother Bill Smith.



Sandra participated in a variety of sports, including: bowling, golfing, and swimming. She was an avid watcher of the Bears, Cubs, and Bulls and could be counted on to watch the PGA. Sandra loved reading and playing all sorts of games such as board, card, and trivia games. Her biggest hobby was collecting things. Sandra's grandsons remember her collection of postcards most of all.



Visitation will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 18, 2020.