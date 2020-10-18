NORMAL - Charles Louis Penn, 84, passed away the evening of October 15th at his home in Normal.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday Oct. 21st at 11:00 am at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1002 E. College Ave., Normal. Masks and social distancing will be required in the church. Visitation will be at the church before the funeral starting at 9:45 am. Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, following the funeral. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, Il. 61550.

Charles was born on August 17, 1936 in Bloomington, to William and Esther Penn. They preceded him in death, along with his three brothers. He married Carolyn Poorman on April 29, 1961, at Holy Trinity Church and they enjoyed 59 years of happy marriage. He is survived by Carolyn, two daughters, Kelly (Chuck) Burns and Julie (Tim) Byrne. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren; Jordan (Rebecca) Beres, Katie (Matthew) Carr, Eric and Laura Burns, and Aaron and Ryan Byrne. One son, Stephen, preceded him in death.

Chuck served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division. He worked as a machinist on the railroad for 43 years, retiring in 1998.

Chuck spent his life caring for his family and others. He built the home where he and Carolyn raised their family and lived for the past 54 years. Chuck could fix just about anything. He often spent time working on cars and house projects for many in the family. He was devoted to his disabled son, Stephen, caring for him at home for 32 years. After Stephen moved to the Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge home, Chuck and Carolyn were very active in volunteering at the home and were good friends to many of the other residents and parents.

Chuck enjoyed traveling and he and Carolyn traveled throughout the United States and Canada. His favorite pastimes were spending time with family, fishing, watching Bears football and Cubs baseball games on television, and in recent years, day trips with Bloomington Parks and Rec.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.