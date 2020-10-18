Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemary Roberts
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

NORMAL - Rosemary Roberts, 91 of Normal, passed away at 9:27 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home.

A private family service will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal with Father Eric Powell officiating. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Miracle League of Central Illinois and the Blair House Garden.

Rosemary was born June 29, 1929 in Kankakee, the daughter of James F. and Frances M. Deneau Graves. She married Daniel H. Roberts on August 6, 1966 in Clifton. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Garret) Moore of Crest Hill, Mary Beth (Dennis) Panky of Herscher, Thomas Lutes of Fox Lake, WI, John (Rene) Lutes of Normal and Laura Gillespie of Bourbonnais; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael Graves of Durango, CO.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Wolfe and three brothers, Gordon, James and Richard Graves.

Rosemary lived her life by Faith and prayer. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, flowers and all nature. She lived in the house she and her beloved husband Dan built for 43 years before her move to Blair House in Normal. She had 7 years there where she made great friends and memories.

Rosemary's unwavering faith in all things God touched so many lives in so many ways.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.