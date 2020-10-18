BLOOMINGTON - Dianne Lore Williamson, 80 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:14 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with her husband and daughters by her side.

Dianne was born August 11, 1940 in Bridgeton, NJ, the daughter of Charles M. and Elizabeth "Betty" Lore Smith. She married Douglas Williamson on November 5, 1966 in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mary (Steve) Tucker of Champaign and Tami (Dave) Foley of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Dustin, Jessica and Kaily Grazar, Gavin Foley, Tyler Tucker and Allie Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Braelyn Grazar. Her special bond with her grandchildren led each of them to believe that they were her favorite.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Smith.

Dianne was a 1962 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, majoring in Theatre. She served as publisher/editor of Bloomington-Normal Magazine, was copywriter for WJBC/WBNQ Radio and retired from Illinois State University as Events Coordinator.

Dianne was honored as the League of Women Voters of McLean County as "Leaguer of the Year," was McLean County United Way "Volunteer of the Year" and was a Women of Distinction Nominee. Dianne's real love was the YWCA where she was on the Board of Directors and later the Foundation Board. She served on the Board of Directors for the League of Women Voters of McLean County and was Fundraiser Chair for many years.

She and her husband traveled extensively over the years with family and friends. Their trips took them all over the world, including Western Europe, Egypt and Costa Rica; their love for travel began when they lived in Ireland for a year.

Dianne was many things to many people, but the word most often used to describe her was friend. She never knew a stranger and was loved by all who knew her.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the YWCA or the League of Women Voters.

