BLOOMINGTON - Roseanne "Rosie" Cornett, 72 of Bloomington passed away at Carle Bromenn in Normal on Saturday October 17, 2020. The funeral for Rosie will be at 11 AM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Ryan Schumacher will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Rosie was born May 8, 1948 in Bloomington to Russell and Helen "Nellie" Gleason Hardesty. She married Don Cornett July 6, 1983 in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by one brother Dan (Connie) Hardesty of Bloomington. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.Rosie was a member of First Assembly of God in Normal and worked thirty-eight years for Eureka Company in Bloomington. She loved poetry and was a published poet. Rosie loved her nieces and nephews as her own children. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Center in Normal. Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com