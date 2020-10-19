Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roseanne Cornett
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Roseanne "Rosie" Cornett, 72 of Bloomington passed away at Carle Bromenn in Normal on Saturday October 17, 2020. The funeral for Rosie will be at 11 AM Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Ryan Schumacher will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Rosie was born May 8, 1948 in Bloomington to Russell and Helen "Nellie" Gleason Hardesty. She married Don Cornett July 6, 1983 in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by one brother Dan (Connie) Hardesty of Bloomington. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.Rosie was a member of First Assembly of God in Normal and worked thirty-eight years for Eureka Company in Bloomington. She loved poetry and was a published poet. Rosie loved her nieces and nephews as her own children. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Center in Normal. Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL 61701
Oct
21
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL 61701
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.