NORMAL - Marie Louise Sila, 94 of Normal passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at 7:09 AM at Heritage Health in Normal. There will be a funeral for Marie on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Dr. Curt Keller will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Park Hill Mausoleum in Bloomington.Marie was born February 18, 1926 in Bloomington to Walter and Edna Helmick Schumacher. She married Louis J. Sila November 21, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, MO. He preceded her in death. She was survived by two sons, Charles (Nadine) Sila of Normal and Lee (Heidi) Sila of Downers Grove, and one daughter, Rose Marie Sila of Bloomington. Marie also enjoyed three grandchildren, Karl Sila, Monica (Brian) Irwin, Hannah Marie Sila, and four great-grandchildren, Harrison Irwin, Keagan Irwin, William Sila, and Margaret Sila.Marie was a member of Hudson United Methodist Church, a past Noble Grand of the Rebekah's and a member for over sixty years, and a long-time cast member of the American Passion Play. She also played piano and organ, and loved reading books, gardening, and scrapbooking, and was an avid equestrian. Marie was a Red Cross Voluteer.Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com