Gloria J. Nuhn-Schweinberg

April 29, 1950 - Oct. 15, 2020

PEORIA - Gloria J. Nuhn-Schweinberg, 70, formerly of Normal, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines, Peoria with both her daughters by her side.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Gloria was born April 29, 1950 in Elgin, daughter of William O. and Ethel M. Schieser Nuhn. She married the father of her children, Edward H. Schweinberg in 1977.

Surviving are two daughters: Alexis (Jeremy) Reid of Clinton and McKenna (Aubrey) Harless of Peoria; three grandchildren: Jameson & Miriam Harless and Ryder Reid and one brother, William "Bill" (Evie) Nuhn of Woodstock.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gloria had a passion for education. She vowed to be a life-long learner receiving both her Bacherlor's and Master's Degrees from Illinois State University. She was an English professor for over 25 years enjoying a long career teaching at Central Catholic High School and Lincoln College. Gloria raised both her daughters to also have a high regard for teaching who then became Early Childhood Educators themselves. Gloria will always be known for her passion for life, joyful spirit, and an unforgettable laugh.

The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers that aided them in caring for their mother over her last years as well as Gloria's Central Catholic family.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bloomington.