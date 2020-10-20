David W. Supan

Feb. 13, 1938 - Oct. 17, 2020

NORMAL - David W. Supan, 82, of Normal, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. The family strongly requests that all State and local Covid restrictions are followed. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born February 13, 1938 in Toluca, the son of Joseph and Mary Theresa "Maisie" Moran Supan. He and Patricia (Ellis) Supan celebrate 56 years of marriage on June 27th. She survives.

He is also survived by six children: Jacqueline (Michael) Stevens of Oswego, Stephen (Thomasena) Supan of Riverview, FL, Stephanie (Michael) Vitale of St. Charles, Jeff (Jan) Supan of Riverview, FL Jenny (Brad) Housour of Naperville, and Jim Supan of Normal; fourteen grandchildren: Brian, Brandon and Sean Jones, Michael, Kathleen and Vincent Vitale, Luke Supan, Jacob, Josh and Katelyn Housour, Lauren and Jack Supan and Scott and Matt Stevens; a sister, Maureen Kasza of Peru; a brother, Thomas (Teresa) Supan of Morton; two sisters-in-law: Judy Supan of Toluca and Marge Supan of El Paso; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Struett, Dolores Hynes and Romana Kemp; two brothers: Peter and Joseph Supan; and three brothers-in-law: Arliss Kemp, Wayne Kasza and Paul Hynes.

David graduated from Toluca High School and spent four years in the Navy, worked in management at Caterpillar in East Peoria for 32 years, retiring in 1996.

David was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Throughout his life Dave was never idle, always tinkering with some project, helping family, friends and neighbors with his handyman skills. He was an avid hobbyist and sportsman competing in archery and golf tournaments in his younger days and enjoying fishing, boating, gardening, and woodworking. After retirement he spent most of his time with his wife enjoying time with family, golfing with friends at Ironwood, first in the Prune juice League and then a Travel Golf League on Tuesdays. He also met with his coffee group, every Monday morning at Panera Bread, which included Vietnam veterans and a WWII veteran who is 94 although Covid interrupted that. His group has a picture of them all hanging on the wall at the Panera on Veterans near Normal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses be said in David's name or donations to Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association.

