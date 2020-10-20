Leland "Lee" G. Zimmerman

Dec. 18, 1933 - Oct. 17, 2020

EUREKA - Leland "Lee" Gene Zimmerman, 86, of Eureka, passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following declining health.

Leland was born on December 18, 1933, in Eureka, to Lawrence and Lena (Leman) Zimmerman. He married Laurene Schambach on June 14, 1959, in Elgin, IL. She preceded him in death on December 30, 1999. Leland later married Barbara Ringger on March 10, 2002, in Eureka.

Leland is survived by his wife, Barbara Zimmerman of Eureka; five children: Mark (Cheryl) Zimmerman of Congerville, Denise (Kevin) Kilgus of Strawn, IL, Brenda (Jay) Hartman of Congerville, Michael (Gretchen) Zimmerman of Eureka and Matthew (Sara) Zimmerman of Eureka; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren.

Leland was preceded in death by both parents, one infant sister, Twila Zimmerman, one sister, Caroll Zobrist and one son-in-law, Fred Leman and two grandsons: Gabriel Leman and Samson Zimmerman.

Following the retirement of their parents, Clara and Lawrence, Lee, with his sister, Caroll, owned and operated the C & L Superette. After closing the family grocery business in 1977, Lee continued his grocer occupation at Ben Schwartz IGA and Eureka IGA, retiring in 1998. Lee also started and ran "The Ice House", making and distributing ice to local businesses. He started and operated Lee's Metals, providing the local community a place to bring in various metals and other recyclable goods. Lee's love of people and serving others led him to his retirement occupation of working for Morton Community Bank. By providing courier services, he was able to share his smile and bring a smile to everyone's face as he interacted with them during his day.

Lee raised his children to know the truth of God's Word for which they are most thankful. "Gramps" was known and loved by his grandchildren as an engaging story teller. Leland was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian church where he was baptized on January 18, 1953. He served many years as a Sunday school teacher, song leader, and trustee.

Leland was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall. A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Eureka Apostolic Christian Church ministers will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and masks are recommended. Burial will be at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care provided by the staff at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, by the staff at Victory Home Care and Dr. Christopher Hughes and his staff.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Unity Point Hospice in Peoria.To leave an online condolence for Leland's family, visit www.argoruestmanharris.com.