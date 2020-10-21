Delora C. Griffin

Feb. 6, 1928 - Oct. 18, 2020

EL PASO - Delora C. Griffin, 92, formerly of Normal, passed away at 5:10 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith in Action or First United Methodist Church, Normal.

Delora was born February 6, 1928 in El Paso, the daughter of Claude W. and Cora B. Jones North. She married Wayne "Gene" Steffen on April 25, 1948. He died in 1975. She married Charles Griffin in 1978. He died in 1982.

Survivors include five children: Dan (Lynn) Steffen of El Paso, Joan (Fred) Hunt of El Paso, Don Steffen of Arlington, TX, Dick (Connie) Steffen of El Paso and Jayne (Tom) Ronchetto of Magnolia, TX; fifteen grandchildren: Nate (Chris) Steffen, Jocelyn (Brenden) Duncan, Aaron Steffen, Kelly Hunt, Amy (Justin) Price, Emily (Jordan) Householter, Melissa (Steve) Raleigh, Katelyn Steffen, Tripp (Caroline) Sansing, Josh (Sarah) Steffen, JD (Jamie) Steffen, Steven Steffen, Mike (Holly) Ronchetto, Elizabeth (Jesse) Bravo, and Matt Ronchetto; eighteen great grandchildren: Morgan, Alexandra, Noah, Connor, Annabelle, Kaden, Keira, Malcolm, Gwyneth, Alissa, Andrew, Natalie, Geneveive, Meredith, Lillianne, Katie Jo, Gavin and Elijah; and one great-great grandson, Lucas.

She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Steffen, daughter-in-law, Janet Steffen; two sisters: Mid Jones and Janet Smith and a brother, Don North.

In the early years of her marriage (and in the midst of rearing six children), Dee worked in the milkhouse on the family farm, maintained a large garden, and held down a part-time job. Her later career as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Admissions at Illinois State University spanned over 24 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal, as well as its Sunrise Circle and Vesper Circle. Dee was also active in Faith in Action, enjoyed traveling and was a talented seamstress and quilter. Always an eager volunteer, Dee's generous spirit and outgoing personality were treasured by many organizations in the community. She was very much loved by her family and close friends and will be remembered for her kind spirit.

To express condolence, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com