Doris L.Yoder

August 3, 1926 - Oct. 18, 2020

EUREKA - Doris L. Yoder of Eureka, 94, transitioned joyfully to her heavenly home Sunday morning October 18 due to natural causes. She was born to Peter and Louisa (Sutter) Zehr on August 3, 1926 near Deer Creek. She attended country schools in the Deer Creek-Goodfield area, graduating from Deer Creek high school. She attended Goshen College and got a teaching certificate during WWII, teaching grades 1-8 at Maple Lawn country school, where she directed her students in singing 3-part music, even cutting a record with them. She married Robert A. (Bob) Yoder of rural Eureka at the First Mennonite Church of Morton in December, 1946. They enjoyed 67 years of life together, raising four children while farming and living in Roanoke and Metamora townships until moving to a Maple Lawn Homes cottage in Eureka after retirement. Following Bob's passing in 2014, Doris transitioned to assisted living at Maple Lawn and to nursing care at The Loft and the Apostolic Home of Eureka, where she passed away peacefully. Due to COVID and travel concerns, there will be no local visitation or memorial service for Doris at this time.

Friends and family are encouraged to view and write remembrances at www.tinyurl.com/dorisyoder . The family plans to have a visitation and memorial service for her in the summer of 2021 at Roanoke Mennonite Church with burial of cremains in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of Eureka.

In addition to the loss of her husband, parents and grandparents, Doris was predeceased by three brothers: Orrie (Alma) Zehr, Roy (Opal) Zehr, Milton (Helen) Zehr; three sisters: Velma, Fannie and Mary Zehr, all of whom remained single; a stillborn son; and adult granddaughter Rebecca Yoder. She is survived by four children: Michael (Carolyn) Yoder of Eureka, Susan (Cecil) Graber of Denver, Daniel Yoder of Eureka, and Erik (Leanne) Yoder of Tucson; six grandchildren: Sonia (Dan Chao) Graber of Denver, Sarah (Scott) Skripsky of Santa Barbara, Amanda and Robert E. Yoder of Eureka, and Joshua (Ellie Schertz) Yoder and Allyson Yoder of Tucson; four great granddaughters; sister in law Wilma (Vic) Springer, special friends Celestino and Rosa Moreno of Eureka and their family, Donna Yoder of Eureka; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Doris was very dedicated to her family and church, a lover of sacred and classical music, birds and flowers, and colors purple and yellow. She was dedicated to serving her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, teaching Sunday school and Summer Bible school and leading seasonal children's choirs. She had a beautiful soprano voice and gave piano lessons. Through her influence her children came to share her love of music. She was a co-founder of the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka. She and Bob had strong interests in foreign and home missions and service and in promoting international peace and understanding. Most of their children and grandchildren came to live and study abroad. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made at any time to Mennonite Central Committee, Mennonite Mission Network or a charity of your choice.