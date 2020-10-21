John M. Dennis, Sr.

Sept. 22, 1930 - Oct. 18, 2020

DANVERS - John M. Dennis, Sr. age 90 of Danvers, IL went to his heavenly home at 10:09 AM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Rev. Tim Mitchell will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.

John was born September 22, 1930 in Bloomington, IL the son of Harry and Mary Wall Dennis. Surviving are his three children: Steve (Nancy) Dennis, Danvers IL, John M. "Mike" (Karen) Dennis Jr., Bloomington, IL, Georgia (Steve) Spivey, Cooksville, TN; eight grandchildren: Luscina Dennis, East Peoria, IL, Kalle Dennis, Pekin, IL, Cassie Dennis, Bloomington, IL, Collin Dennis, Bloomington, IL, Amanda Yazell, Normal, IL, Andrea (Steve) Fears, Normal, IL, Trisha (Mike) Filliman, Carlock, IL, Amber ( Jared ) Monroe, Missouri and several great grandchildren; three brothers, James Dennis, Taylorville, IL, William Dennis, Wilmington, Tim (Susan) Dennis, Lake Forest, IL and one sister, Paulita (Mark) Killian, Lexington, IL. John is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sheila Spivey; brother Tom (Cathy) Dennis, sister Christine Beebe, Mary Helen Goetsch.

John graduated from University High School and later attended carpenter apprentice school.

John retired from the Illinois Army National Guard in 1986- and 4-years active duty US Army with a total of 37 years of service. John participated in the "Honor Flight" in 2019. He worked as a commercial and residential builder and later worked at Lumber Land and Lumber Lane.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL. John was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and he also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. John went skydiving when he turned 80. Dad was a very generous man and performed countless home remodels and repairs for friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Dana Arbogast for the wonderful care and friendship shown to John.

