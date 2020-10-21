Tia Janel Cassell

May 29, 1979 - Oct. 6, 2020

CARROLLTON, Texas - After fighting a war with Bob, Delilah, and their "Bebe's Kids", Tia decided she needed a rest. At 4:52 p.m., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Tia Janel Cassell, passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

John L. and Florence Cassell welcomed their second daughter into the world on May 29, 1979 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Tia's two-year cancer war resulted in several wins and losses on both sides. She was a fighter and admired by not only those who knew her, but by those who knew of her, for her strength, courage, and determination. Tia's inner and outer beauty shined through the good, the bad, the successes and the set backs. She continued to work, attend school, educate, encourage, empower, and support others displaying her love and compassion.

During the fight, while attending Strayer University to obtain her Bachelor's Degree for Business Management, Tia was on the Dean's List, and maintained a 3.5 GPA. She had the privilege of meeting Oprah Winfrey at an Oprah Winfrey Women's Convention in Dallas, TX, and announce the starting lineup for the Dallas Mavericks.

Her death came as a surprise and shock to all who knew and loved her. Her smile, love, and laughter will be remembered and missed when we reflect, share our memories, look at her pictures, speak of her, and when you see or hear her name. Tia's memory will continue to live on through her surviving family: mother, Florence Cassell of Carrollton, TX; brothers: David and Kristoffer Cassell of Carrollton, TX; brothers: Andre (April) and Mark Cassell of Bloomington, IL; and sister, Michelle Cassell of Anchorage, AK. Along with her nephews and nieces, Tia is also remembered by a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends she called family, and her State Farm Insurance family and friends. Her father, John L. Cassell, preceded her in death, along with paternal grandparents Neal and Le Anner Cassell, maternal grandparents Isaac and Willie Mae Martin, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday October 24, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL with a private family funeral service immediately after. Visit www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave memories, photos, or condolences for the family. Also login to https://www.facebook.com/EastLawnFuneralHome/ for the live streaming of the funeral service starting at 3:00 p.m.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines while at the visitation and funeral.