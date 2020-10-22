Charles M. Payne

April 14, 1934 - Oct. 17, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Charles Payne passed away on October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 86 years old.

He was born to Charles Harry Payne and Gertrude (Scurrah) Payne on April 14, 1934 in Bloomington, IL. He married Lina (Honness) Payne in 1955 at Park Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lina Payne, his daughter Lynda Mayol, Lynda's husband Mike Mayol, grandsons Benjamin Mayol, Brian Mayol, Brian's wife Sheila Mayol and great grandsons Hunter and Sterling Mayol. He is predeceased by his parents, his son Charles M. Payne, Jr., his daughter Dianna Payne and his sister Catherine Power.

There will be no services, per Chuck's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

His early years were spent at his parent's grocery store, C.H. Payne Grocery, on west Market Street in Bloomington. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1952, where he was the school photographer. Chuck attended Northwestern University for two years, but returned to Bloomington when his father passed away. He worked in commercial and residential property management for his father's estate. He very much enjoyed enrolling at ISU, thirty five years later. He finished his degree and graduated summa cum laude.

One of his all time favorite memories, that he would refer to throughout his life, was an all summer road trip that his family took around the United States when he was 11 years old. This seemed to sparked his love of traveling. He and Lina traveled to 30 countries and enjoyed it tremendously.

Chuck had many interests during his lifetime. He became a private pilot in the 70's, built houses with his stepfather, Paul Robishaw, liked boating, taught power squadron classes and got certified in scuba diving. He enjoyed wind surfing, jewelry making, kayaking, and having a small dog. He was proud of being a fifty pint blood donor.

Chuck will be forever loved by his family and friends.