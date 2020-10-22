Menu
Donna Eden
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Donna Eden

May 21, 1949 - Oct. 18, 2020

FLANAGAN - Donna Eden, 71, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 7:32 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

There will be a private visitation for the family and following will be her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan with Rev. Amy Berger officiating. Covid restrictions will be followed and fifty family and close friends will be allowed for service. Burial will follow at St. Perti Lutheran Cemetery, Flanagan everyone is welcome to attend. Memorials may be given to St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna was born May 21, 1949 in Pontiac, IL the daughter of Arthur and Gertrude Timm Wiehle. She married Dennis E. Eden at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan on June 2, 1968. He died May 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Eden, Flanagan; Jeremy (Miranda) Eden, Grand Rapids Michigan; sister, Sandy (Kevin) Knittel of Pontiac; grandchildren, Christina; Catherine; Lynch; and Reah, and great-grandchild; Izabella, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. She was retired from American Buildings in El Paso. Donna enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and horses. She loved spending time with her family.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Petri Lutheran Church
, Flanagan, Illinois
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Deepest sympathy to you all!
Marie margherio
October 22, 2020
THANK YOU JESUS,HIS TIMING WAS RIGHT, IF THERE IS SUCH A THING IN PASSING..SHES WITH DENNY AND NOT ALONE FOR YEARS AND YEARS.... SHE DOESNT HAVE TO BE IN PAIN AND SUFFER ANY LONGER... SHE DOESNT HAVE TO LIVE IN THIS WORLD WE LIVE IN TODAY.SHE CAN FINALLY REST AND SLEEP IN PEACE , I KNOW ITS HARD ON THE LOVE ONES LEFT BEHIND BUT FOCUS ON WHAT IS BEST FOR YOUR LOVING MOTHER YOUR GRANDMOTHER, YOUR SISTER AND THE LORD WILL COMFORT YOU BECAUSE I ALREADY ASKED HIM TOO. SHE HASNT LEFT YOU, SHE IS ALWAYS THERE WATCHING OVER YOU. SPOT THAT FLOATING FEATHER, THAT BEAUTIFUL CARDINAL AND SHE IS SENDING OUT A MESSAGE SHE IS NEAR.....LOOK FOR HER.
VICKI J HENDERSON
October 22, 2020
Our hearts ache for your loss. Betty graduated from High School with Donna and we both have fond memories of her quick wit and her great smile. You were so luck to have her in your lives, she will be missed by many.
Earl and Betty Rients
October 22, 2020
Our sympathies and prayers to your family. Donna was a friend to so many. And, one that you could count on to always have your back. I will miss her dearly. The only thing that I know for sure is that she is, once again, in her husband's arms. And they are in Heaven together. Blessings to all of you.
Valerie Knapp
October 22, 2020