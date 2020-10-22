Donna Eden

May 21, 1949 - Oct. 18, 2020

FLANAGAN - Donna Eden, 71, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 7:32 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

There will be a private visitation for the family and following will be her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan with Rev. Amy Berger officiating. Covid restrictions will be followed and fifty family and close friends will be allowed for service. Burial will follow at St. Perti Lutheran Cemetery, Flanagan everyone is welcome to attend. Memorials may be given to St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donna was born May 21, 1949 in Pontiac, IL the daughter of Arthur and Gertrude Timm Wiehle. She married Dennis E. Eden at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan on June 2, 1968. He died May 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Eden, Flanagan; Jeremy (Miranda) Eden, Grand Rapids Michigan; sister, Sandy (Kevin) Knittel of Pontiac; grandchildren, Christina; Catherine; Lynch; and Reah, and great-grandchild; Izabella, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan. She was retired from American Buildings in El Paso. Donna enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and horses. She loved spending time with her family.