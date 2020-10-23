Gertrude T. Eisele

March 3, 1921 - Oct. 19, 2020

PEORIA - Gertrude T. Eisele, age 99, of Peoria, passed away at 4:20 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christian Buehler Home.

Born March 3, 1921 in Colusa, IL, she was a daughter to Hugh T. and Cressie (Lincoln) Teesdale. She was a graduate of Manuel High School. On December 9, 1944 she married Walter "Walt" E. Eisele at St. John Catholic Church, and together they cherished 70 years until his passing on January 12, 2015.

Gert worked in insurance until she and Walt started raising their daughters on West Crestwood where they lived for 62 years. She also enjoyed a long career working for many years at the Peoria County Corner's Office. Gert was a talented seamstress and made many clothes for her daughters and granddaughter when they were growing up.

Gert and Walt traveled extensively and were incredibly blessed with many many friends. Gert enjoyed bowling, golf and camping. She and Walt also loved the beach and spent many Spring vacations in Gulf Shores, AL. Gert was a great cook, something she learned from her own mother, and could make the best apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Oma and Opa to her grandchildren) who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include one daughter Gretchen (James) Meyer of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Stacy Lynn (Richard) Hendron of Elmhurst and Patrick James (Amy) Graham of Phoenix and nine great-grandchildren.

Gert was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walt, one daughter Christine Eisele Graham, one grandson Michael Graham, one great-grandson Alex Michael Ebersole; two brothers: Thomas and Robert Teesdale and one sister Bessie Graber.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Christian Buehler Home for all the love and care they showed both Walt and Gert while they lived there.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Gert's memory may be made to St. Philomena School Endowment Fund or Easterseals Central Illinois in Peoria.

