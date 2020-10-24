K. Reid Baker

NORMAL - K. Reid Baker died on Friday, September 25, the day he was admitted to BroMenn Hospital. He was 102 years old. At this time, he was living with his daughter, Diane (Baker) Mishler and her husband, Richard, his primary caregiver. Currently of Normal, he lived with his wife Ethel (Olson) Baker in Chicago and Bloomington.

Reid was born in McLean, IL to Ada and Earnest Baker. His one sister, June, and her husband, Jerome Schickendanz, preceded him in death.

He was the father of Diane and Philip (Baker). Also surviving his are his three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Mishler, and great grandson, Paul; Stacy (Randy) Ash and Brian (Molly) Baker, and great grandsons, Ryan and Jeffrey and their families.

He married the love of his life, Ethel Josephine Olson on August 3, 1941, at West Olive Methodist Church in Bloomington. They were married for 73 years. It is rare to see a romance so long lasting as theirs; they were true soul mates.

This music man began his professional career as one half of the "Reid and Vin" Hawaiian guitar duet, performing regularly on WJBC radio and around Bloomington during the mid 1930's. (Vincent Myer was Reid's high school friend.)

Having moved to Chicago, Reid played stand-up bass at various hotels and night clubs in the 1940's. While there, he earned a pilot's license and enjoyed flying small aircraft at Palwauke Airport.

After returning to Bloomington, he worked at the Miller Music Co.; and for 25 years, he was hired at ISU as their piano technician and guitar teacher. During and after he retired, he tuned pianos and played jobs with a variety of local musicians, especially with Syl Legner and Armand Tosetti known as The Troubadours.

He believed himself to have had a lucky life - considering his family, his friends (whether or not they drank coffee) and his music.

His family and friends are welcome to attend his inurnment October 28 at 2:00 at Park Hill Cemetery. They must wear masks and respect distancing. [email protected]