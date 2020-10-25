E. David Ioerger

Sept. 29, 1948 - Oct. 23, 2020

HUDSON - E. David Ioerger, 72, of Hudson, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

He was born September 29, 1948 in Pontiac, the son of Elmer E. and Cecelia Kasha Ioerger. He married Janette "Jani" Fitzgerald on November 27, 1971 and she preceded him in death on November 17, 2019.

He leaves behind a brother-and sister-in law, Raymond "Butch" and Judi Jacobs of Ancona; three nieces: Janelle (Alex) Christensen of Stratford, WI, Jill Jacobs and JoLynn (Chuck) Garrett, both of Vernon; and two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew.

Dave's work life was spent with GTE and the United States Postal Service in Bloomington. He served in the National Guard. Dave liked to garden and have the first tomato in the neighborhood.

