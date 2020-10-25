Betty J. Hardman

Oct. 25, 1932 - Oct. 22, 2020

GRIDLEY - Betty J. Hardman, 87 formerly of Gridley and Lexington passed away from Covid-19 virus on October 22, 2020, at Heritage Health in El Paso.

Betty ("Aunt B") was born October 25, 1932 to Clyde and Edythe (Thum) Hardman. She is survived by her brother, Fred (Terri) Hardman and children; nephews: Ken (Janelle) Hall and children and Aaron (Lisa) Sutter and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law: Pauline (Al) Hall, Helen (Dan) Sutter; and niece, Angie Sutter.

She owned and operated a restaurant in Lexington for several years serving exceptional home cooked meals. Also, she retired from ISSCS in Normal as a counselor.

Betty worshiped and loved her God, as well as enjoying fellowship with her congregation. She was always saying, "We need to pray and lift them up." Her greatest pride was her family and they were always foremost on her mind. She was an appreciative, caring, loving person and will be sorely missed.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Pastor Andy Huette will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Lexington cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions will be adhered to with number of people, social distancing and appropriate masking. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church in Gridley. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.