Mary Anne (Lawless) Carrigan

Sept. 2, 1929 - Oct. 20, 2020

PEORIA - Mary Anne (Lawless) Carrigan, 91, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Christian Buehler Home.

Mary was born on September 2, 1929 in Peoria, IL to James and Katherine (Phillip) Lawless. She married Edward Carrigan on June 28, 1952, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2015.

She is survived by her six children: Kathleen (Rick) Laylock of Washington, IL, Daniel (Noreen) Carrigan of Normal, IL, Maureen (Richard) Pantages of Peoria, Patrick (Annetta) Carrigan of East Peoria, Peggy (Ronald) King of East Peoria, and Thomas (Renee) Carrigan of Bloomington, IL; her grandchildren: Jennifer Oetzel, Melissa Delk, Kelly Desmarais, Angela Klein, Marc Carrigan, Jamie George, Ryan Carrigan, Bryan Pantages, Erin Pantages, Meghan Pantages, Dan Meyers, Shelli Meyers, David Meyers, Joseph Carrigan, Eydra Nannie, Ellie King, and Lucas Carrigan; 19 great-grandchildren; her brothers: Anthony Lawless and James (Mary Ellen) Lawless, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Edward Carrigan, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Theresa Mahoney and her grandson, Jackie Matlock.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, full of genuine kindness, compassion, and unconditional love. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her life centered around her family and she was happiest when everyone was together.

Mary was always willing to help others. She volunteered at OSF as a Eucharistic Minister, and many years of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital events. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady.

The Carrigan family would like to thank the staff at Christian Buehler Home for their excellent and considerate care.

Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Rosary will be said at 12:00 noon, followed by a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required to be worn. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, family receiving line, or reception following the Mass. Private graveside burial will be held at a later date. Father David Richardson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Christian Buehler Home.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their condolences by logging on to wrightandsalmon.com.