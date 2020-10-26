Louise Hinshaw Beasley

Oct. 9, 1931 - Oct. 22, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Louise Hinshaw Beasley, 89 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington.

Louise's graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington with Pastor Kevin Summers officiating.

The family has suggested memorials to be made to the Cross Pointe Church of God or Marcfirst.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Louise was born on October 9, 1931 in Bloomington, to Roy Eugene and Lula (Powell) Whittinghill. She married Lowell Duane Hinshaw on December 24, 1951 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2006. She later married Rev. Ed Beasley on November 18, 2007 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Ed Beasley, Bloomington; her children: Sheri (Ed) Watson, Vidalia, GA; Gail (Richard) Youngs, Bloomington; Carol Hinshaw, Bloomington; Patti (Mark) Schaley, Tremont, IL; and Darwin Hinshaw, Bloomington; stepchildren: David (Luann) Beasley, Scotts Valley, CA; Steven R. Beasley, Bloomington; and Cyndy (Kevin) Summers, Normal, IL. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren; her sister, Mary Jabieski; her sister-in-law, Fontella Haycraft both of Normal and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Louise is a member of the Cross Pointe Church of God. She worked as a waitress for the Dixie Truck Stop in McLean, IL and later worked as an Office Manager for McLean County Disposal. She was a lover of flowers and canning vegetables. She was a wonderful seamstress and she loved traveling with her husband Ed across the United States. Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com