Dorothy E. Rice

Aug. 8, 1926 - Oct. 22, 2020

PIPER CITY - Dorothy E. Rice, 94, of Piper City passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bickford of Bloomington in Bloomington, IL. She was born on August 8, 1926 in Cooksville, the daughter of J.A. and Margurite (Arteman) Wiese. She married Eugene Rice in Bloomington on December 30, 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 1992.

Surviving are five daughters: Janet (Dr. Richard) DuBroff of Normal, Susan (William) Saathoff of Wadsworth, OH, Ruth (Steve) Kurtenbach of Towanda, Amy Owen of Bloomington, and Nancy (Larry) Miller of Watertown, WI; two sons: Daniel (Norma) Rice of Lexington and David (Dawn) Rice of Paxton; twenty one grandchildren and thirty four great grandchildren; three sisters: Maxine (Jim) Whelan of Ohio, Elaine (Louis) Siebert of Normal, Betty Weber of Pontiac; and one brother, Merle (Barb) Wiese of Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters: Mary Lou, Jean, Donita, and Lori; one brother, Robert; and two daughters: Connie Lambert and Carol Ely.

Dorothy was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and CCW. She was active with Girl Scouts, Home Extension Ford County, and was on the Show Bus Committee. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and traveling to all fifty states but two.

A private memorial mass will take place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City. Father Carl LoPresti will officiate. Graveside interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Piper City.

Memorials may be made to Cooke Memorial Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share a memory of Dorothy at knappfuneralhomes.com.