Joan R. Huxtable Bevill

July 7, 1935 - Oct. 24, 2020

PONTIAC - Joan R. Huxtable Bevill, 85, of Pontiac, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:51 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Her service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac at a later date.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Joan was born July 7, 1935, in Odell, IL to William Mack and Phoebe Isabelle (Dixon) Cagley. She married Thomas J. Huxtable on March 18, 1956. He died September 5, 1986. She later married Charles E. Bevill on April 11, 1992. He died September 22, 2008.

She is survived by her sons: Douglas V. (Gina) Huxtable of Pontiac, IL and Scott G. Huxtable of Bloomington, IL; daughter-in-law, Jackie Huxtable; step-children: Nancy (Alan) Goetsch of Pontiac and Michel (Jenny) Bevill of Goodrich, AZ; grandchildren: Heather (Rick) Barschdorf, Tyler Ross, Kelsie (Nate) Stock, Zaccerey Huxtable, and Isabelle (Sam) Toppel; step-grandchildren: Kurt Bevill, Seth (Michael) Bevill, Becky (Isaac) Martin, and Adam (Stephanie) Goetsch; and many great and step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses: Thomas and Charles; one son, Michael D. "Mick" Huxtable; one step-son, Randy Bevill; five sisters: Edna French, Cassie Albertson, Betty Schott, Mary Stock, and Helen Duffee; three brothers: Orville Cagley, Herbert Cagley, and William "Pete" Cagley; and an infant sibling, Dorothy Belle.

Joan graduated from Pontiac Township High School and attended college for two years, receiving an Associates Degree in Accounting. She was a self-employed accountant throughout the Pontiac area.

Joan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, IL. She volunteered at the Livingston County Community Food Pantry, American Red Cross Blood Mobile, and enjoyed volunteering for her kids and grandchildren's events.

Memorials may be made to Livingston County Community Food Pantry or the American Heart Association.