Clarence R. Frisch, Sr.

Sept. 10, 1936 - Oct. 25, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Clarence R. Frisch, Sr., 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with his family by his side.

A private committal service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Stroke Foundation. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born September 10, 1936 in Bloomington, son of Clarence A. and Esther Ryan Frisch. He married Janice M. Herrin in 1963, she preceded him in death on April 28, 1995. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky Frisch and his beloved 4-legged friend, Yorky.

Surviving are two children, Tina (Dan) Cottone and Clarence Frisch Jr, both of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Cottone, Samantha Dilley, Christopher Frisch, Mellicent Frisch, Quinten Frisch and Karyssa (Mady) Frisch. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Sophia Dilley, Luciana Cottone, Gabrielle Smith and Benjamin Patterson.

He was a United States Army veteran.

Clarence enjoyed working outdoors and was a Chicago Bears fan. He spent his younger years as a grandpa spending time with his grandkids. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, CNA's and staff of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for the care and compassion to Clarence and his family.