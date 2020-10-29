Garry Fulk

Dec. 7, 1955 - Oct. 24, 2020

NORMAL - Garry Fulk, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private service for family will be Saturday with Pastor Doug Shaw officiating. Memorials may be directed to Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation at www.ihlf.org.

Garry was born December 7, 1955 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Donald and Ladine Ellis Fulk. He married Angela K. Crutcher on June 4, 1988 in Normal. She survives.

He is survived by children: Mindi Fulk (El Paso), Eric Fulk (McLean), and Kaitlin Fulk (Creve Coeur); four grandchildren: Shelby, Rudy, Lauren and Maverick; and Uncle Tom Ellis of Farmer City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, (Lyle Fulk) and sister, (Nancy Fulk Mallory).

Garry graduated from Olympia High School and Lincoln College with a Bachelor of Business Management degree.

Saving lives and putting others first was something he did for a living as an EMT/Paramedic and as the founder/owner of CodeBusters, a First Aid & CPR/AED Training school. He volunteered for BroMenn Patient Services and No One Dies Alone Program. Garry worked for State Farm Insurance Companies for over 26 years. Garry owned his own mobile DJ business that provided the perfect song to make people feel, laugh and love.

Garry fought a brave and hard battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Music was an important part of his journey. He had a playlist for his stem cell transplant day. One of the songs, "Humble and Kind," embodied the spirit in which Garry lived his life. He will live on in our hearts, our thoughts and through music.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.