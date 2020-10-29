Gary Eugene Eskridge

Oct. 20, 1946 - Oct. 23, 2020

NORMAL - Gary Eugene Eskridge, 74 of Normal passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on Friday October 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born October 20, 1946 in Bloomington, IL to Charles and Floy (Ethington) Eskridge.

Gary is survived by the love of his life for 34 years Bonnie Knutson; daughter, Shawn (Jeff Pisell) Garth, and step-daughter, Kim (Britt) Barnard; granddaughter, Bree (Alex) Adcock, grandson, Connor (Katie) Garth, step-grandson, Lucas Barnard; great-granddaughter, Anna Lou Adcock; and his faithful companion Sam the dog; his extended family through his relationship with Bonnie: Rich (Joyce) Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Cheri (David) Dayton, Jenny Cochran, Tricia (Troy) Coffman, Bri Dayton, Becca and Ryan Coffman. He is also survived by many good friends, former co-workers and golf buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Chuck Eskridge, and half-sister Clara Thompson.

Gary proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. After his discharge he went to work at Bridgestone in Normal, he retired after 43 years. Gary enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved to watch NASCAR, cheer on the Los Angeles Rams, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was an avid golfer, that is where you could always find him. He enjoyed traveling, his favorite spot being Las Vegas, he also enjoyed many cruises. He cherished his '57 Corvette. Gary was a kind, generous, family man who will be missed deeply.

Per Gary's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held Sunday November 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home Bloomington. Graveside service and military honors will be Monday November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, PCH: Pet Central Helps or the Marine Toys for Tots.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carle Hospice and the Community Cancer Center, Normal for the wonderful care of Gary through this difficult time.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnmemorial.com for the Eskridge family.