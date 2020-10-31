Gary Rolfingsmeier

Sept. 29, 1951 - Oct. 28, 2020

FLANAGAN - Gary Rolfingsmeier, 69, of Flanagan, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. He was born September 29, 1951 in Breese, IL the son of Aloys and Romana Deien Rolfingsmeier. He married his soul mate Darlene A. Moreland on March 9, 1974 in Vandalia, IL they shared 46-1/2 years together. He was a gentle grizzly bear with a "fog horn" voice. He was adored by pets and children. He was trusted and respected by all who knew him. Though he suffered serious health problems his entire life he almost always wore a big, genuine smile. He loved the outdoors and people.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, son Trent Rolfingsmeier of Pontiac, daughters: Rhonda (Jason) McComb of Bourbonnais, Kelli (Mark) Wesoloskie of Chicago, and Tricia (Seth) Padilla of Chenoa; his grandchildren: Lucas McComb, Sophie Wesoloskie, and Clint and Evelyn Padilla; his siblings: Norm (JoAnn) Rolfingsmeier, Glenn (Cheryl) Rolfingsmeier, Joe (Janet) Rolfingsmeier, and Cindy Morris; his uncle Tom (Brenda) Deien; and numerous nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Tammy Rolfingsmeier.

He made the world a better place. Cremation rites were accorded and there will be no services. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers, give to your favorite charity or give someone a smile.