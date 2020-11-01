Menu
Mark Andrew Stalter

Dec. 7, 1969 - Oct. 23, 2020

FLANAGAN - Mark Andrew Stalter, 50, of Miami, Florida, formerly of Austin, Texas and Flanagan, entered Heaven's gates after a motor vehicle accident in Hollywood, Florida on October 23, 2020. Cremation has been accorded. His memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Prairieview Mennonite Church in rural Flanagan with Pastor Brian Veeder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM - 10:50 AM in the Family Life Center at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Prairieview Mennonite Church, rural Flanagan. Calvert- Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting with arrangements.

Mark was born December 7, 1969 in Peoria, Illinois, a son to Paul and Linda Sears Stalter, of rural Graymont. He was educated in Flanagan schools. He lived most of his adult life in Austin, Texas, with a recent move to Miami, Florida.

Survivors include his parents; his daughter, Brittany Stalter, of Greer, South Carolina; son, Marcus Stalter, McAllen, Texas; and grandson, Flynn, Greer, South Carolina. He is also survived by a brother, David Stalter, Bloomington, Minnesota; two sisters: Rosemary (Matthew) Onnen, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sarah (David) Gould, Flanagan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verna Sears, Edd and Lena Stalter; and Wayne (Janet) Sears; and a foster sister, Heather Trussel

Mark gave his life to the Lord when at a camp in Strawberry Lake, Minnesota when he was a young boy. He was a friendly cheerful person who looked on the bright side of life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Prairieview Mennonite Church
, rural Flanagan, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home
