Edward Scott Fowler

Dec. 31, 1933 - Oct. 24, 2020

McLEAN COUNTY -

Edward Scott Fowler, a life-long resident of McLean county died on October 24, 2020, at 86, from Alzheimer's. Ed, one of eight children of Ernest and Nina Fowler, was born December 31, 1933.

Ed graduated from Normal Community High School in 1952 where he was a member of FFA. After serving our country at the end of the Korean War, he was hired by the Ralston Purina Soybean Processing Plant in Bloomington in 1956. In 1981 he was promoted to Production Manager. He retired from the plant, now owned by Cargill in 1999.

On May 4, 1957, Ed married Jeralyn Orr, now deceased, at Second Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed serving as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Youth leader, and Camp Counselor. After his retirement he served as Executive Director of Western Avenue Community Center for two years. His Christian faith was the guiding light for his life.

Ed was a man of integrity who believed in hard work and treating everyone with respect and kindness. As a lifelong Cubs fan he was thrilled to see them finally win the World Series in 2016.

Ed was loved by everyone and will be missed by many, including his children Rori Howard (Rus) and Scott Fowler (Stephanie). Ed brought joy and happiness to his four grandchildren: Jeffrey Howard (Katie), Matthew Howard (Beth), Annalia Fowler, and Cameron Fowler. Ed enjoyed his great-grandchildren: Nora, Liam, Ezra, and Gavin. He is also survived by three siblings: Paul Fowler, Shirley Denniston, and Bessie Fowler. In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was predeceased by four siblings: William Fowler, Merlin Fowler, Betty Fowler, and Eileen Runion.

Because of COVID-19 concerns a private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of services. Memorials may be made to The Deacon's Fund at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL.