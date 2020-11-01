Marvin Duane Morehead

July 12, 1936 - Oct. 27, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Marvin Duane Morehead aka "Marv the roofer" age 84 of Bloomington, IL. Born July 12, 1936 in Bloomington, IL to Carl W. and Melba V. Hayes Morehead passed away October 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL with his granddaughter Boo by his side.

He is survived by his daughters: Madonna Gandalovics, Dawn Price and Deidre (Dee) Nehrt; and three step children: Pete (Tara) Beaulieu, Vicky (Chris) Orendorff and Robert Nehrt, Jr.; grandchildren: Dustin, Michelle, Marc, Roger, Marisa, Alec, Amber, Alysun, Autumn (Boo), Addison and Amalie. Also surviving is one brother Ronald Morehead and sister Judy (Barry) Rexroat, along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the loves of his life, Donna and Arlonia, and a daughter Teresa Levon.

Marvin worked hard his entire life, starting with several small jobs of all kinds before going to work on the C&A railroad, he loved the train yards. Later he went on to become a carpenter and a roofer. Marvin worked for Rayburn Shutt "Shutt Roofing" many years until taking the company over as his own in 1992. He earned the title of the most loved and respected roofer in our community for decades. He spent most of his time working from sunup to sundown, his work ethic was incredible! He was a mentor to many people; some he gave their very first job. Marvin contributed regularly to many different organizations from girl/boy scouts to homeless, sportsman's to native Americans. Whether financial or physical he was always willing to lend a hand. In his spare time, he spent with family he loved very much. He especially enjoyed being grandpa. He was an avid fisherman. From grandparents to grandchildren, he loved to take fishing trips anywhere but mostly to his favorite spots like Smith camps in Canada or his good friend Doc Thielman in Hudson. Marvin loved nature, a pretty Cadillac, a good poker game, antiques, marbles, eagles, hard candy, fudge, western books and music. His favorite holiday was Christmas where he loved to decorate and play Santa Claus.

Although many loved Marvin, he leaves behind irreplaceable friendships including, but not limited to, his dear friend Ticky J. We are blessed to know that he is now with our Lord, as well as his beloved lifelong friend Spud, eating donuts. He will be truly missed.

His funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The Rev. Kip Hayden will be officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Wednesday at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Due to the unfortunate covid restrictions. The visitation and service will be limited to 50 occupants at a time, so there may be a wait. We also invite all to join us with the procession to the cemetery for burial services in outside accommodating setting with social distance.

