Agnes M. Baldwin

July 31, 1919 - Oct. 30, 2020

TOLUCA - Agnes M. Baldwin, 101, of Toluca, IL passed away at 12:26 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, Minonk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Toluca with Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will follow at Reilly Cemetery, Wenona. A private family visitation will be held at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church Building Fund.

Agnes was born July 31, 1919 in Rutland, IL the daughter of Gregory and Louise Burear Stimac. She married Allen E. Baldwin on August 30, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rutland. He died March 22, 2005. Surviving is her son, Jerry (Angeline) Baldwin of Eustis, FL and one grandson, Chris (Terri) Baldwin of Neenah,WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Jim, three brothers and eight sisters.

Agnes was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Toluca. She worked as a telephone toll operator and for United States Post Office In Rutland. Also worked as an office clerk at the Toluca Garment Factory.