Tamira L. Waddell

Nov. 29, 1991 - Oct. 24, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Tamira L. Waddell, 28, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held with interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tamira was born on November 29, 1991 daughter to Barbara Lynn Waddell and Andre Ray, they both survive.

Also surviving are her children: Josiah (10), Malaya (7), Recce (2), and PJ (2 months); two sisters: Tanika (Mike) Williams, Tiffany (Marcus) Waddell of Bloomington, IL; and a brother, Akeem Ray of Las Vegas, NV. She has a host of cousins and an aunt and uncle who also survive.

Online condolences and memories of Tamira can be left for her children at kiblerbradyruestman.com. A memorial fund for her four children is set up in the care of $Tanikalove83 (cashapp).