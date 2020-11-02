Ralph Rudolph Erich Burger

April 3, 1935 - Oct. 29, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ralph Rudolph Erich Burger was born In Dwight, Illinois on April 3, 1935. He moved to Bloomington in 1977 and was the Owner/Operator of the Union 76 Auto Truck Plaza on Route 9. He was always helping someone using his God-given ability to repair anything that needed fixing. He never knew a stranger and always greeted you with a big warm smile and treated you as if you were his best friend. He was an amazing encourager as he always wanted to hear about you and did not like talking about himself.

He is survived by his two sons: Marty Burger and Rick Burger; two grandchildren: Jessie Burger Pugh and Keith Smith; and his great granddaughter, Elaina Grace Pugh.

Special recognition and thanks for the tender loving care provided by Amy, Madi, Judy McGowan and Jo Heidloff.

The Memorial Service will be a private event due to COVID restrictions. Flowers may be sent to Hager Memorial Homes (website is https://www.calvertmemorial.com/dwightarea). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ralph's honor to Trinity Lutheran Church Goodfarm, P.O. Box 27, Dwight, IL 60420.