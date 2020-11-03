Leslie R. Carls

Oct. 17, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2020

MINONK - Leslie R. Carls, 76, of Minonk, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloom- ington, IL.

He was born October 17, 1944 in Bloomington, IL to Lester and IdaMae (Peters) Carls. He married Nancy O'Brien on July 9, 1967 in Minonk. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Lisa (Robert) McHale of Chicago; son Brian Carls of Minonk; one brother Ronald (Connie) Carls of Flanagan; and one grandson Mason Carls of Washington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Leslie owned and operated Leslie Carls Trucking Company in Minonk retiring in 2018. He took over the company from his father and has made it is passion ever since. Leslie lived and breathed trucking.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery in Flanagan. Pastor Amy Berger will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.