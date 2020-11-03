Menu
Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Walden
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Walden

Dec. 7, 1931 - Oct. 16, 2020

CLINTON - Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Walden 88 of Clinton, IL passed away 4:28 PM October 16, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Reg. Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Nick Blacklidge officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Assembly of God Building Fund.

Bernie was born December 7, 1931 in Clinton, IL the son of Dean Walden and Norma Olive (Gray) Walden. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Burl Moore. He married Charlene Vogel August 21, 1958 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Walden, Clinton, IL; children: Tina Marie (Kevin) Poe, Dieterich, IL; Wendy Lee Walden, Clinton, IL; and Steve Eugene (Fawn) Walden, Oro Valley, AZ; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepfather.

Bernie was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He had retired from the Illinois Central Railroad. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping. Bernie also enjoyed flying airplanes and listening to Air Traffic Control Towers. His church, the Clinton Assembly of God, held a special place in his heart.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL 61727
Nov
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL 61727
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
