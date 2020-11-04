Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard L. Siebert
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Richard L. Siebert

March 18, 1957 - Nov. 1, 2020

HUDSON - Richard L. Siebert, 63, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hudson Township Cemetery, where the family will receive friends following the committal. Masks are required for all attending. A Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born March 18, 1957 in Bloomington, a son of Louis and Elaine Wiese Siebert. He married Robin L. Andres on August 22, 1987 at Epiphany Catholic Church and she survives in Hudson.

Also surviving are two sons: Kyle (Morgan) Siebert of Normal and Kendall Siebert of Champaign; his parents of Normal; and five siblings: Randal (Gaye) Siebert of Hudson, Reid (Sheryl) Siebert of Meadows, Kim (Willie) Shennett of Normal, Kristine (John) Nyhan of Northfield, IL and Robert Siebert of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

Rich graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Physics and was a lifelong farmer. He was an avid woodworker. Rich had a heart of gold and was always willing to help, whether by sharing farming knowledge or lending a hand. He was a loving father and always strived to instill a spirit of self-sufficiency in his sons.

To express condolences or share your memories, please visitwww.carmodyflynn.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hudson Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.