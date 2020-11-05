Terry E. Tennison

Oct. 17, 1949 - Nov. 3, 2020

EL PASO - Terry E. Tennison, 71, of El Paso, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born October 17, 1949 in Bloomington, IL to Robert and Eunice (Lanigan) Tennison. He married Evy Armstrong on November 7, 1970 in El Paso, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Tracy (Craig) Sieg of Normal; one son, Brett (Nicole) Tennison of Kappa; his mother, Eunice Tennison of Bloomington; one sister Suzanne (Mike) Nordine of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Shaila, Taylor, Lexus, Reece; and one great-grandson, Colton.

Terry worked for Firestone for a few years before going to work for American Buildings. After many years of dedicated service, he was able to retire. He was able to realize his dream of owning an antique car, his pride and joy, a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. He was able to show it off at one car show and took home some hardware.

Terry was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Loved watching old westerns and enjoyed cracking open a Budweiser and hanging out at his second home, Topsy's Bar and Grill. It was no secret, he had a love affair for Little Debbie. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially watching his grandchildren play sports.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Cremation will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.