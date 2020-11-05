Melvin Howard Dellinger

May 24, 1947 - Nov. 1, 2020

CLINTON - Melvin Howard Dellinger, 73 of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:05 AM November 1, 2020 at University Rehab, Peoria, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Church of Christ.

Melvin was born May 24, 1947 in Fairbury, IL the son of John H. and Irma L. (Mallory) Dellinger. He married Ruth E. "Betty" Harvey December 6, 1992 in Clinton, IL. She passed away January 13, 2006.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Aaron) Taylor, Peoria, IL; step-children: Darlene Barker, Johnson City, TN; Mike West, Clinton, IL; Oscar (Michelle) Crowe, Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Rebecca Taylor and Sarah Taylor; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings: James D. "J.D." Dellinger, Lincoln, IL; Lyman (Betty) Dellinger, London, OH; Marvin (Kathy) Dellinger, Appleton, WI; John (Suzanne) Dellinger, Iola, WI; Roscoe (Sharon) Dellinger, Christopher, IL; Paul Dellinger, Dunnellon, FL; Francis Dellinger, Lincoln, IL; Calvin (Sherry) Dellinger, Jackson, MO.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents.

Melvin worked at Wallace Computer Services, retiring after 20 plus years of service and he was a Fed Ex Custom Critical Driver for 10 years. He enjoyed working in his garage, especially restoring his King Midget Car.

