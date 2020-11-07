William "Bill" Whitehouse

April 3, 1947 - Nov. 4, 2020

ARROWSMITH - William "Bill" Whitehouse, 73, of Arrowsmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 4 at 8:37 pm at Kindred Hospital, Peoria. Bill was born April 3, 1947 in Paxton, son of Wayne and Florence Whitehouse of Gibson City. He graduated from Gibson City High School in 1965.

He married Michelle Marc on November 16, 1968 at Colfax Catholic Church. He passed 12 days short of 52 years of marriage. They moved to Arrowsmith in 1970 to live and raise their family. Bill built their home in 1977 in Arrowsmith where they continued to live.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army June 1966 thru July 1968 and served in Vietnam. He developed a strong desire to honor all veterans and participated in the Veterans Day Parade in Branson, MO for years. He belonged to the Arrowsmith Legion Post.

He was a proud and dedicated employee of Gibson City Cargill for 47 years. He made many friends of co-workers, farmers and truckers.

Bill is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Michelle; sons: Michael, Wayne, Ryan and Craig (Amy); and daughter, Mindy. Also surviving are grandchildren: Cory, Eve, Hunter, Brandt and Dawson; great-grandson, Mikey; brother, Bob Whitehouse and brother-in-law, Bill Marc (Sherry).

He was preceded in death by parents; in-laws, Bill and Doric Marc; brother, Charles Whitehouse and niece, Casey Whitehouse.

Bill was a man of service who served his country, family, friends and community. He never missed an opportunity to stop and talk to people. He was always for the underdog.

Bill's hobbies were woodworking, mowing with grandson Hunter, sports, handyman, hunting, 4-H pig fairs, FFA or anything involving his wife, children and grandchildren. Bill and Michelle loved holiday get togethers, family vacations, traveling to Branson with friends during Veterans week and coming home to decorate their yard for Christmas for everyone to enjoy.

He supported and loved all activities S-A and Ridgeview school districts. He could always be seen in the stands watching games at Ridgeview, no matter who was playing. Fan of Eureka College basketball, U of I, ISU, Bears and Cardinals.

The family would like to thank the paramedics, St. Joseph surgery dept, ICU and Kindred Hospital. A special thank you to Dr. Jessie Van Le for his compassion, talent and giving our father a fighting chance. Words cannot express how grateful we are for their expertise and loving care provided to our loved one.

Those attending are asked to dress in your favorite sports attire. Memorials can be made to the Ridgeview Girls' and Boys' Basketball program in Colfax.

All are welcome to a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his funeral service will be private at the funeral home, but all family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 12noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Arrowsmith Township Cemetery, Arrowsmith.

To express condolences online or view a recording of the funeral service, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.