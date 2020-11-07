Gregory C. Schrof

Nov. 20, 1959 - Nov. 4, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Gregory C. Schrof, 60, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Forrest, IL, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM with Masonic Rites to be held at 5:00 PM at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Memorials in Greg's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Chicago, IL.

Greg was born on November 20, 1959 in Fairbury, IL, a son of Carl G. and Ernestine (Earles) Schrof. Survivors include: one daughter, Lindsey (Justin) Voigts of Pontiac, IL; three grandchildren: Jack Voigts, Leo Voigts and Finn Voigts; one sister, Pamela Rieger of Pontiac, IL and one brother, Douglas Schrof of South Bend, IN; longtime girlfriend, Lori Woodall of Bloomington, IL. Greg was preceded in death by his parents.

Greg was a graduate of Forrest Strawn Wing High School and attended Western Michigan University at Kalamazoo, MI. Greg was employed at Schrof Companies and Peiker/Piatchek Associates. He was a member of Mid-Illinois Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and Illinois Realtors. As well as, Masonic Blue Lodge 43 Bloomington, Mohammed Shrine and Royal Order of Jesters ct. 40.

Greg was a truly authentic person. He was an avid golfer, a dedicated Jimmy Buffet fan, and a lifelong Republican. Family was his top priority, and he exemplified the very definition of unconditional love. Being Opa to his three grandsons brought him pride, joy, and lots of laughter. He was a friend to many, and he was the first to show up for someone in need. Greg was always the life of the party, and his smile was contagious. "I'm tellin' ya..." he was awesome!

Ah ha lani cha, Opa! You were loved.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.