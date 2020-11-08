Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Scott E. Lanham
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020

Scott E. Lanham

Sept. 13, 1987 - Nov. 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Scott E. Lanham, 33 of Bloomington, passed away 1:22 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.

Scott was born September 13, 1987 in Normal, Illinois, the son of Brian & Kimberly (Safford) Lanham.

He is survived by his parents; one sister: Ashley K. Lanham; grandmother Bonnie Lanham; and several aunts and uncles.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Beck Memorial is in charge of the arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.