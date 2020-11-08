Menu
Joyce Ann Schleder
1946 - 2020
Joyce Ann Schleder

Dec. 15, 1946 - Nov. 6, 2020

NORMAL - Joyce Ann Schleder, 73 of Normal and formerly of Chenoa, died at 4:33 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at her daughter's residence, Normal.

Private family services will be held with burial at Chenoa Twp. Cemetery, Chenoa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chenoa United Methodist Church, Livingston County Humane Society or the American Lung Association. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Joyce was born December 15, 1946 in Watseka, a daughter of Harry and Helen Johnson Carmin. She married Dennis Bogue in 1968. She later married Dr. Del Schleder on May 29, 1983 in Chenoa. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2010.

Survivors include her children: Corinna (Kelly) McBride of Normal and Stephen (Lisa) Bogue of Colfax; step-children: Dr. Kristi (Greg) Rogers-Schleder of Ashville, NC, Bradley Schleder of Three Rivers, CA, and Natalie (Tom) Lessaris of Champaign, IL; five grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother and one grandchild.

Joyce was a member of the Chenoa United Methodist Church. She had many talents such as sewing, quilting and painting. She loved to entertain and spend time with her family and friends.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
